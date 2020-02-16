Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Drops By 6.0%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after purchasing an additional 483,301 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,754 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 873,368 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

