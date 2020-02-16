Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Grows By 7.9%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 384,474 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,682,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $449,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 788,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

