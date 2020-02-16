Short Interest in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Declines By 14.5%

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 68,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,771. The company has a market cap of $982.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

