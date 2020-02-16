Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Increases By 10.3%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 478,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,202. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.