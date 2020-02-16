Short Interest in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Decreases By 9.0%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.72. 48,364 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

