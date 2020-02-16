Short Interest in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Grows By 6.9%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 349,973 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

