Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Declines By 7.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.