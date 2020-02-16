Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Decreases By 11.2%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mercer International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

MERC stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $702.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.