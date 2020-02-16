Short Interest in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Decreases By 9.9%

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after acquiring an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354,146 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 466,767 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

