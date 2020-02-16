Short Interest in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Drops By 6.2%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

MYGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 853,911 shares. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.