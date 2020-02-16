Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Drops By 10.3%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 681,200 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 2,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NHTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,431 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

