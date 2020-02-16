Short Interest in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expands By 10.6%

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NetGear stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 234,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,716. NetGear has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NetGear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetGear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NetGear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetGear by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in NetGear by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

