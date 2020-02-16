Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Decreases By 14.9%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. 889,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,375. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

