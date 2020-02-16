Short Interest in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Rises By 8.8%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

PETQ stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 668,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.