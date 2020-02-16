Short Interest in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Rises By 8.8%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
PETQ stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.33.
In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.
PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
