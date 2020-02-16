Short Interest in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Declines By 9.6%

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 748,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRVL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PRVL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 153,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $19.25.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.