Short Interest in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Drops By 11.8%

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 21,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $126.14. 5,889,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

