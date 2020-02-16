Short Interest in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Rises By 8.9%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quintana Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

NYSE:QES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged. Quintana Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

