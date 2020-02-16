Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expands By 9.4%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 478,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 207,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after buying an additional 28,980 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $178.80 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

