Short Interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Grows By 8.5%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 25.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $35.21 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

