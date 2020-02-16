Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Decreases By 12.9%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 1,450,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.42%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

