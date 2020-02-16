Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Declines By 7.2%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 670,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUSHA. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 259,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

