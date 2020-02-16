Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Decreases By 6.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 231,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SJW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 56,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

