Short Interest in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Grows By 5.7%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 919,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of SPTN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
