Short Interest in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Grows By 5.7%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 919,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SPTN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 949.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

