Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Grows By 6.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,772,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.28 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,074,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

