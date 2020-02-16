Short Interest in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rises By 5.4%

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.