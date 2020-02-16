Short Interest in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Drops By 9.5%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 74,690 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 105,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $25.31 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.