Short Interest in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Decreases By 7.4%

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal by 109.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. Universal has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

