Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Decreases By 7.8%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WWW stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 415,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 345,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

