SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIBN. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SIBN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.61. 85,071 shares of the company traded hands. SI-Bone has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,550 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,351 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

