Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $9.09 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SWIR. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 308,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.