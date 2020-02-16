Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.66. 191,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $131.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

