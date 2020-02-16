Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 116.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 35.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,609 shares. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

