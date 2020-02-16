Signaturefd LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13,847.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 1,329,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.