Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Shares of CX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,782 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.