Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,660 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.13% of Clearside Biomedical worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 985,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.