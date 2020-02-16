Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,660 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.13% of Clearside Biomedical worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 985,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

