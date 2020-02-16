Signaturefd LLC Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $$49.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 465,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,285. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

