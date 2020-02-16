Silverway Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. Silverway has a market cap of $5.78 million and $61,865.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,005.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.04540132 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00767519 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004830 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

