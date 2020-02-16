SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $17.38 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.03111013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00242006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00150749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

