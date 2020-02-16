Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SINO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Sino-Global Shipping America has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.07.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.