SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.10-1.14 for the period. SITE Centers also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10 to $1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

