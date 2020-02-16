SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $125.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.93 million. SJW Group posted sales of $98.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $420.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $422.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.65 million, with estimates ranging from $531.29 million to $538.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SJW Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 56,495 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SJW Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in SJW Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SJW Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

