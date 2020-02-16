Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $37,995.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

