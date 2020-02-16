SmartCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $549,109.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $549,109.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,854.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.02637946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.04364811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00760406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00869003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00100347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009747 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00616039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

