Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, 429 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sompo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Sompo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.