Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SON stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
