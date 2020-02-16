Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

