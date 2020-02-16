Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. Sonoco Products also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,782 shares. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

