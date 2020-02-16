Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 21,358 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 732,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 473,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

