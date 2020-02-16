Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 8,304 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 82,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.54. 1,860,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $247.04 and a 12-month high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.