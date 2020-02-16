Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,836 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,435.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,297.27. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.