Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 601.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,554 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 357,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 150,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0891 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.